Human Rights Observatory

If New Zealand can radically reform its health system, why not do the same for welfare?

By Louise Humpage, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Auckland
Life on social welfare can feel 'soul destroying'. The May 20 Budget could start to fix that — but an unemployment insurance scheme isn't the right solution.


