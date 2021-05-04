Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka Face Covering Ban Latest Blow for Muslim Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Sri Lankan Muslim woman walks in a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 13, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File Muslims in Sri Lanka already faced a growing list of discriminatory government policies before the cabinet approved plans on April 27 to ban women’s face coverings. If approved by parliament, the measure will outlaw garments worn by some Muslim women such as the niqab or burqa, increasing their social marginalization. After a similar ban was temporarily imposed following the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019, the Human Rights Commission of Sri…


© Human Rights Watch -


