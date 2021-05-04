The Bank of Canada must seize the pandemic moment and do more for Canadians
By Peter Dietsch, Professor, Département de Philosophie, Université de Montréal, Université de Montréal
Jacqueline Best, Professor of Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Unconventional policies can be used to alleviate — instead of exacerbate — inequality, something Canadians are clamouring for. The Bank of Canada needs to rediscover its former innovation zeal.
