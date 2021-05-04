Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lots of people get to vote on police commissioners -- so why does no one bother?

By Sophie Chambers, Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of South Wales
Share this article
The public in England and Wales are electing police and crime commissioners (PCCs) in their local police force areas for the third time as part of the elections being held on May 6. PCCs govern police forces and have a range of responsibilities, including the power to hire and fire the force’s chief constable, set the annual force budget, set local policing priorities in a police and crime plan, and commission related projects.

The role was established in the Social…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Swedish Reporters Without Borders awards press freedom prize to a Hungarian news site
~ Op-ed urges Benin to end Digital Law threat to journalism
~ How COVID-19 is likely to slow down a decade of youth development in Africa
~ Indigenous communities should be able to choose online voting, especially during COVID-19: Report
~ Parents, for your 'quaranteenager's' sexual health, talk to them about taking risks
~ The Bank of Canada must seize the pandemic moment and do more for Canadians
~ The world’s data explained: how much we're producing and where it's all stored
~ COVID-19 pandemic may produce dramatic changes in life expectancy, birth rates and immigration
~ The rush to net zero by 2050 risks piling pressure on low-emitting countries
~ India: election loss in West Bengal may be start of a backlash against Modi's handling of COVID crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter