The rush to net zero by 2050 risks piling pressure on low-emitting countries
By Navroz K. Dubash, Honorary Associate Research Fellow, University of Exeter
Harald Winkler, Professor of Climate Change Mitigation and Inequality, University of Cape Town
Lavanya Rajamani, Professor of International Environmental Law, University of Oxford
Translating complex climate science into language people understand has always been difficult. At various times, the aim of different climate policies has been holding average global temperature rise to 2°C or 1.5°C, or ensuring emissions peak by a particular year. Net zero targets are the most recent attempt to simplify the climate crisis in order to make it manageable.
The Paris Agreement called on countries to balance greenhouse gas sources, such as cars and factories, with ways of removing emissions from the atmosphere, such as forests and carbon capture technology, in the second…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 4, 2021