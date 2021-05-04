Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: election loss in West Bengal may be start of a backlash against Modi's handling of COVID crisis

By Saba Hussain, Lecturer in Sociology, Coventry University
In what is widely being interpreted as a popular verdict on Narendra Modi’s handling of the COVID crisis in India, voters in West Bengal have returned the incumbent chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her regional Trinamool Congress (TMC). Defeat for Modi’s party has come despite a massive campaign by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), but also significant attempts to suppress criticism both at…


© The Conversation -


