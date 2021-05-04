Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Reveal Status of Saudi-Australian

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Saudi officials should immediately make public the whereabouts and condition of a Saudi-Australian man forcibly returned to Saudi Arabia in March 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. No information has emerged about the situation of Osama al-Hasani, 42, since his deportation to Saudi Arabia from Morocco on March 13. He was apparently wanted in Saudi Arabia for a 2015 car theft case and would face an unfair trial there even though Saudi court documents obtained by Human Rights Watch appear to show that Saudi authorities cleared him of wrongdoing in the case in 2018. “Trying al-Hasani…


© Human Rights Watch -


