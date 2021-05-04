Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Allow Syrian Refugee Students to Take Exams

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A text message from a school in the Bekaa Valley instructing students that they must present proof of residency, a Syrian civil extract certified by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Syrian embassy, two photographs verified by a local official, and a CD with their picture, with a deadline of May 4, 2021. © 2021 Private (Beirut) – Lebanon’s Education Ministry is blocking Syrian refugee students from taking school examinations unless they provide official documents that few Syrian refugees are able to obtain, Human Rights Watch and the Center for Lebanese…


© Human Rights Watch -


