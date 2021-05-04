Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Democracy Activist Mother, Sons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trịnh Ba Tu and Can Thi Theu  © 2018 Private (New York) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately release the democracy campaigner Can Thi Theu and her two sons and drop all charges against them, Human Rights Watch said today. Can Thi Theu and her younger son, Trinh Ba Tu, face trial on May 5, 2021. All three have been detained since June 2020. Over the past decade, Can Thi Theu, along with her husband, Trinh Ba Khiem, and two sons, have engaged in numerous protests and campaigns over human rights, land rights, and environmental protection, among other issues.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


