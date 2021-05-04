Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alternative Indian movies: Is Netflix at last embracing cultural diversity?

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Netflix, which has become the entertainment go-to for millions during the pandemic's prolonged lockdowns, is exploring new Indian productions that stray away from the typical plotlines and visuals.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Swedish Reporters Without Borders awards press freedom prize to a Hungarian news site
~ Op-ed urges Benin to end Digital Law threat to journalism
~ How COVID-19 is likely to slow down a decade of youth development in Africa
~ Indigenous communities should be able to choose online voting, especially during COVID-19: Report
~ Parents, for your 'quaranteenager's' sexual health, talk to them about taking risks
~ The Bank of Canada must seize the pandemic moment and do more for Canadians
~ Lots of people get to vote on police commissioners -- so why does no one bother?
~ The world’s data explained: how much we're producing and where it's all stored
~ COVID-19 pandemic may produce dramatic changes in life expectancy, birth rates and immigration
~ The rush to net zero by 2050 risks piling pressure on low-emitting countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter