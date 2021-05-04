Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's why students don't revise what they write – and why they should

By Narmada Paul, Postdoctoral Scholar in Educational Psychology, University of Kentucky
While writing can be a challenge, so can finding the motivation to revise one's work. A motivation specialist explains how to overcome the reluctance to take the first draft to the next level.


