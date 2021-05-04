Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How qualified immunity protects police officers accused of wrongdoing

By Ronnie R. Gipson Jr., Assistant Professor of Law, University of Memphis
Police officers who kill, injure or violate the rights of citizens are often not held accountable, even in civil court – because in most cases, they can't be sued for official acts.


© The Conversation


