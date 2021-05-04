Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the pandemic is hurting university students' mental health

By Emmanuel Ojo, Senior Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
Annie Burger, PhD student, Stellenbosch University
Anthony J Onwuegbuzie, Senior Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Bryan Jason Bergsteedt, Lecturer (Clinical Anatomy), Stellenbosch University
Samantha Adams, Senior Lecturer in Industrial Psychology, Stellenbosch University
Talitha Crowley, Senior lecturer at the Department of Nursing and Midwifery, Stellenbosch University
Institutions of higher education worldwide are undergoing unprecedented change because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Universities and colleges have been forced to switch to online teaching and learning. Many were unprepared for this move to what is termed emergency remote teaching and learning.

It is now just more than a year on from many countries’ initial lockdowns. Many universities have adopted some form of hybrid learning approach. They are attempting to combine face-to-face and online instruction into a single,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


