Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wars of the Roses: how the French meddled in this very English conflict

By Gordon McKelvie, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
The French meddled in the civil war between the Yorks and Lancasters, hoping for an outcome that would favour them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


