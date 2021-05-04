Tolerance.ca
Sure, video games want to get you hooked on spending. But there's no evidence they can manipulate you

By Ben Egliston, Postdoctoral research fellow, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Jane Mavoa, PhD candidate researching children's play in digital games, The University of Melbourne
Marcus Carter, Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, SOAR Fellow., University of Sydney
The ABC’s latest Four Corners report is an investigation into how videogames are “deliberately designed to get people hooked”.

It describes the use of gambling-like “loot boxes” in games, the hotly debated notion of videogame addiction and, to a lesser extent, the “predatory techniques” of using user…


