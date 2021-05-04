Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is 'Spot' a good dog? Why we're right to worry about unleashing robot quadrupeds

By Jeremy Moses, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Canterbury
Geoffrey Ford, Lecturer in Digital Humanities / Postdoctoral Fellow in Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Marketing for robotic 'dogs' plays up their potential for good, but the debate about lethal autonomous weapons suggests public anxiety is warranted.


© The Conversation -


