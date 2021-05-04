Our unis are far behind the world's best at commercialising research. Here are 3 ways to catch up
By Jared Mondschein, Senior Research Fellow, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Rajat Roy, Associate Professor, Bond Business School, Bond University
Vik Naidoo, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Sydney
The federal government is right to focus on improving Australian universities' success rate in commercialising research, but can specific steps itself to help achieve this.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 3rd 2021