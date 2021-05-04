Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Australia's India travel ban legal? A citizenship law expert explains

By Sangeetha Pillai, Senior Research Associate, Andrew & Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law School, UNSW
Everyone from human rights experts to famous cricketers are expressing their disgust at the federal government's India travel ban. Its legality depends on what laws you are looking at.


© The Conversation -


