Human Rights Observatory

What next for parklets? It doesn't have to be a permanent switch back to parking

By Kim Dovey, Professor of Architecture and Urban Design, The University of Melbourne
Merrick Morley, PhD Candidate, Architecture, Building and Planning, The University of Melbourne
Quentin Stevens, Associate Professor, School of Architecture and Urban Design, RMIT University
Roadsides have long been reserved for parking cars, but the pandemic led to many experiments with other ways of using scarce and valuable public space. We can put it to better and more flexible uses.


