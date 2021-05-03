Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of pop-psychology: can it make your life better, or is it all snake-oil?

By Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Popular psychology is all over book shops, podcasts and Netflix specials. The value of these ideas is hotly debated but even unguided, self-administered bibliotherapy may bring mental health benefits.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Coalition's child-care subsidy plan: how it works, and what it means for families and the economy
~ How the coronavirus pandemic is changing Toronto life and business – for better or worse
~ What next for parklets? It doesn't have to be a permanent switch back to parking
~ Curious kids: do whales fart and sneeze?
~ Humans weren't to blame for the extinction of prehistoric island-dwelling animals
~ Yes, quality teaching improves student outcomes. But that means all teachers need support – not just those in training
~ Are chemicals shrinking your penis and depleting your sperm? Here's what the evidence really says
~ It's not surprising Indian-Australians feel singled out. They have long been subjected to racism
~ Treatment for stuttering may be most effective when addressing anxiety as well as speech
~ Tip of the iceberg: The true state of drinking water advisories in First Nations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter