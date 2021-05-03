Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tip of the iceberg: The true state of drinking water advisories in First Nations

By Kerry Black, Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair, Integrated Knowledge, Engineering and Sustainable Communities, University of Calgary
The federal government's announcement that boil-water advisories on First Nations won't end until 2023 at the earliest isn't surprising. The true crisis is much greater than widely known.


© The Conversation


