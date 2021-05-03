Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are the blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? 4 questions answered

By Mousumi Som, Professor of Internal Medicine, Oklahoma State University
Share this article
The CDC first paused, then unpaused, the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns about blood clots. But what are those clots, and how do they form?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tip of the iceberg: The true state of drinking water advisories in First Nations
~ What Press Freedom Looks Like in Rwanda
~ Philip Ochieng: Kenyan editor and author who did it his way and inspired a generation
~ The N-Word: a volcano kept active by the flickering embers of racism
~ Women are a mainstay of fishing in West Africa. But they get a raw deal
~ Sub-Saharan Africa's food security has turned out better than feared. But risks remain
~ Nigeria has few women in politics: here's why, and what to do about it
~ Kenya has its first female chief justice: why this matters
~ Census 2021: Canadians are talking about race. But the census hasn't caught up.
~ New indie board games build worlds without capitalism or colonialism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter