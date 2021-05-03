Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria has few women in politics: here's why, and what to do about it

By Damilola Agbalajobi, Lecturer, Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University
Share this article
There are few women in political and leadership spaces in Nigeria. Currently only seven out of 109 senators and 22 of the 360 House of Representatives members are women. Ogechi Ekeanyanwu, from The Conversation Africa, asked Damilola Agbalojobi, political scientist and gender specialist, to explain the lack of representation, why it matters and how to remedy it.

Why are women so poorly represented in leadership positions?


There are multiple factors. Some are related to the political party systems…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Philip Ochieng: Kenyan editor and author who did it his way and inspired a generation
~ The N-Word: a volcano kept active by the flickering embers of racism
~ Women are a mainstay of fishing in West Africa. But they get a raw deal
~ Sub-Saharan Africa's food security has turned out better than feared. But risks remain
~ Kenya has its first female chief justice: why this matters
~ Census 2021: Canadians are talking about race. But the census hasn't caught up.
~ New indie board games build worlds without capitalism or colonialism
~ What happened to Confederate money after the Civil War?
~ Breakfast After the Bell programs reduce school absenteeism
~ Massive flare seen on the closest star to the solar system: What it means for chances of alien neighbors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter