Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New indie board games build worlds without capitalism or colonialism

By Kaelan Doyle Myerscough, Sessional Instructor in Digital Futures, OCAD University, OCAD University
Share this article
The tabletop role-playing game scene once epitomized by 'Dungeons and Dragons' has seen new game genres emerge where people experiment and play with solutions to structural inequalities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Philip Ochieng: Kenyan editor and author who did it his way and inspired a generation
~ The N-Word: a volcano kept active by the flickering embers of racism
~ Women are a mainstay of fishing in West Africa. But they get a raw deal
~ Sub-Saharan Africa's food security has turned out better than feared. But risks remain
~ Nigeria has few women in politics: here's why, and what to do about it
~ Kenya has its first female chief justice: why this matters
~ Census 2021: Canadians are talking about race. But the census hasn't caught up.
~ What happened to Confederate money after the Civil War?
~ Breakfast After the Bell programs reduce school absenteeism
~ Massive flare seen on the closest star to the solar system: What it means for chances of alien neighbors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter