Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs
By Roger Bales, Distinguished Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Brandi McKuin, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environmental Studies, University of California, Santa Cruz
Installing solar panels over California's 4,000 miles of canals could generate less expensive, renewable energy, save water, fight climate change – and offer a solution for the thirsty American West.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 3rd 2021