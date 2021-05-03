Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Proposed Legal Changes Threaten Political Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov holds presidential standard during his inauguration ceremony in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. January 28, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin, File (Bishkek) – Kyrgyz authorities are considering amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedural Codes that would put the political opposition and human rights groups at heightened risk, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 21, 2021, Kyrgyzstan’s caretaker parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh, passed a draft law with these changes in its first of three readings. The government has proposed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


