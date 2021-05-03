Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Prioritize Rights at India Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People suffering from breathing issues receive oxygen support at a gurdwara, a place of assembly and worship for Sikhs, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Delhi, India.  © 2021 Idrees Mohammed / Sputnik via AP (Brussels) – European leaders at the May 8, 2021 summit with their Indian counterparts should prioritize the deteriorating human rights situation in India, including the right to health, eight organizations said today. With a devastating Covid-19 crisis affecting the country, Europe should focus on providing support to help India deal with the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


