Human Rights Observatory

UN: Stand with Bangladeshi Journalists on Press Freedom Day

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists work in front of a Covid-19 hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 20, 2021.  © 2021 Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The Bangladesh government’s increasingly violent crackdown on media freedom is of urgent concern on World Press Freedom Day, eight nongovernmental organizations said in a letter today to Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Bachelet and UN experts should publicly and vigorously express concerns over continuing attacks on the media including arbitrary arrests, torture, and extrajudicial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


