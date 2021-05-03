Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egyptian TV show reignites political schism over 2013's bloody summer

By Dahlia Kholaif
Share this article
The show depicts the official narrative of the 2013 coup, and of the security forces' dismantling of a sit-in at Cairo's Rabaa Al-Adawiya Square in which nearly 1,000 protesters were killed.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Mass international solidarity campaign launched in support of Maria Ressa
~ The LNP's child-care subsidy plan: how it works, and what it means for families and the economy
~ What are 'internal waves' that possibly sank the Indonesian sub? If you've ever suffered plane turbulence, you've been inside one
~ East and Southern Africa: Media freedoms curtailed as COVID-19 regional crises expose urgent need for access to information
~ AFGHANISTAN : “No just and lasting peace in Afghanistan without guarantees for press freedom”
~ Paying Australia’s coal-fired power stations to stay open longer is bad for consumers and the planet
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ France's elite schools and their alumni networks: a flaw in the governance of French companies
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ Evidence shows children who are smacked are more likely to be involved in partner violence in adulthood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter