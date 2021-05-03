Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mass international solidarity campaign launched in support of Maria Ressa

By robing
Share this article
NewsOn World Press Freedom Day 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the #HoldTheLine coalition have launched an innovative campaign of solidarity with journalist Maria Ressa, who faces a possible lifetime in prison in the Philippines. A new website (www.holdthelineformariaressa.com) features hundreds of videos from prominent supporters around the world - with a call for public contributions - that will stream on a continuous loop until all charges are dropped against Ressa and the media outlet Rappler.In an unprecedented coordinated campaign action launched by RSF and the #HoldTheLine coalition,…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ The LNP's child-care subsidy plan: how it works, and what it means for families and the economy
~ What are 'internal waves' that possibly sank the Indonesian sub? If you've ever suffered plane turbulence, you've been inside one
~ East and Southern Africa: Media freedoms curtailed as COVID-19 regional crises expose urgent need for access to information
~ AFGHANISTAN : “No just and lasting peace in Afghanistan without guarantees for press freedom”
~ Paying Australia’s coal-fired power stations to stay open longer is bad for consumers and the planet
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ France's elite schools and their alumni networks: a flaw in the governance of French companies
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ Evidence shows children who are smacked are more likely to be involved in partner violence in adulthood
~ Laws governing police use of DNA are changing: are the proposals fair for all New Zealanders?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter