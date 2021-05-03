Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

East and Southern Africa: Media freedoms curtailed as COVID-19 regional crises expose urgent need for access to information

Share this article
Journalists and media houses across East and Southern Africa came under increasing attack in the past year, despite the urgent need for access to information during the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises in the region, Amnesty International said today.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ AFGHANISTAN : “No just and lasting peace in Afghanistan without guarantees for press freedom”
~ Paying Australia’s coal-fired power stations to stay open longer is bad for consumers and the planet
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ Evidence shows children who are smacked are more likely to be involved in partner violence in adulthood
~ Laws governing police use of DNA are changing: are the proposals fair for all New Zealanders?
~ Sex bots, virtual friends, VR lovers: tech is changing the way we interact, and not always for the better
~ If we wanted to, we could stop filling shoeboxes with receipts. Here's how to simplify work-related tax deductions
~ If I could go anywhere: Florence's San Marco Museum, where mystical faith and classical knowledge meet
~ Human Rights Commission expresses 'deep concerns' at ban on returnees from India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter