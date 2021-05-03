Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AFGHANISTAN : “No just and lasting peace in Afghanistan without guarantees for press freedom”

By rezam
Share this article
NewsOn the occasion of World Press Freedom Day (3 May), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ) sound the alarm about the plight of the media and the future for journalism in Afghanistan.The press freedom situation is disastrous in Afghanistan 14 months after the Taliban and United States signed a peace accord on 29 February 2020, and eight months after the Tal


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ East and Southern Africa: Media freedoms curtailed as COVID-19 regional crises expose urgent need for access to information
~ Paying Australia’s coal-fired power stations to stay open longer is bad for consumers and the planet
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ What's the impact of the U.S. troop withdrawal on the Afghan peace process?
~ Evidence shows children who are smacked are more likely to be involved in partner violence in adulthood
~ Laws governing police use of DNA are changing: are the proposals fair for all New Zealanders?
~ Sex bots, virtual friends, VR lovers: tech is changing the way we interact, and not always for the better
~ If we wanted to, we could stop filling shoeboxes with receipts. Here's how to simplify work-related tax deductions
~ If I could go anywhere: Florence's San Marco Museum, where mystical faith and classical knowledge meet
~ Human Rights Commission expresses 'deep concerns' at ban on returnees from India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter