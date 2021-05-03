Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paying Australia’s coal-fired power stations to stay open longer is bad for consumers and the planet

By Daniel J Cass, Research Affiliate, Sydney Business School; Energy policy & regulatory lead at the Australia Institute, University of Sydney
Joel Gilmore, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Tim Nelson, Associate Professor of Economics, Griffith University
A proposal to change the way electricity generators and retailers strike contracts for electricity would be bad for both consumers and climate action.


© The Conversation -


