Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evidence shows children who are smacked are more likely to be involved in partner violence in adulthood

By Angelika Poulsen, PhD candidate, Queensland University of Technology
There is now a strong body of evidence showing a link between corporal punishment as a child and later involvement in family violence, either as a victim or perpetrator.


© The Conversation -


