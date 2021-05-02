If we wanted to, we could stop filling shoeboxes with receipts. Here's how to simplify work-related tax deductions
By John Minas, Senior Lecturer in Taxation, University of Tasmania
James Minas, Assistant Professor, School of Business, Ithaca College
Ever wondered why you’re still collecting receipts on the off-chance the Tax Office wants to see them?
A decade ago, fired up by what he’d read in the Henry Tax Review, Labor Treasurer Wayne Swan promised to end what he said was the “hassle of shoeboxes full of receipts”.
From 2012 onwards everyone would be offered a standard…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 2nd 2021