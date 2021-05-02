If I could go anywhere: Florence's San Marco Museum, where mystical faith and classical knowledge meet
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
The Renaissance San Marco convent, now a museum, is where Fra Angelico lived and painted under the patronage of Cosimo de' Medici. It was also where Savonarola proclaimed the Bonfire of the Vanities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 2nd 2021