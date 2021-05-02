Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 1.5℃ global warming limit is not impossible – but without political action it soon will be

By Bill Hare, Director, Climate Analytics, Adjunct Professor, Murdoch University (Perth), Visiting scientist, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, Research Group Leader, Humboldt University of Berlin
Joeri Rogelj, Director of Research and Lecturer - Grantham Institute Climate Change & the Environment, Imperial College London
Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Share this article
Humanity can still limit global warming to 1.5°C this century. But political action will determine whether it actually does. Conflating the two questions amounts to dangerous, misplaced punditry.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sex bots, virtual friends, VR lovers: tech is changing the way we interact, and not always for the better
~ If we wanted to, we could stop filling shoeboxes with receipts. Here's how to simplify work-related tax deductions
~ If I could go anywhere: Florence's San Marco Museum, where mystical faith and classical knowledge meet
~ Human Rights Commission expresses 'deep concerns' at ban on returnees from India
~ I'm over 50 and can now get my COVID vaccine. Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe? Does it work? What else do I need to know?
~ France's most elite schools and their alumni networks: a flaw in the governance of French companies
~ From making wine to managing mine waste, clay is important for many industries
~ Pandemic puppies: Canine crisis or happy household?
~ CERB was luxurious compared to provincial social assistance
~ Asian Heritage Month: Gold ribbons show hope and solidarity amid anti-Asian violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter