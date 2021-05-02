Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asian Heritage Month: Gold ribbons show hope and solidarity amid anti-Asian violence

By Gina Wong, Professor, Program Director, Psychologist, Athabasca University
Share this article
As we celebrate Asian Heritage Month, the time is now to collectively centre dialogue against anti-Asian racism, with an optimistic view for a global reset.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From making wine to managing mine waste, clay is important for many industries
~ Pandemic puppies: Canine crisis or happy household?
~ CERB was luxurious compared to provincial social assistance
~ An extra $1.7 billion for child care will help some. It won't improve affordability for most
~ As press freedom continues to struggle in Kenya, alternatives keep hope alive
~ New drugs work against the many strains of hepatitis C found in African countries
~ Trying to understand the use of drugs by women farmers in Nigeria's Adamawa State
~ South Africa's romcom revolution and how it reimagines Joburg
~ Now there's a chance of justice for Thomas Sankara, it's useful to review what got him killed
~ Liberals' victory in Tasmanian election is more status quo than ringing endorsement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter