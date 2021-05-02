Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New drugs work against the many strains of hepatitis C found in African countries

By John McLauchlan, Professor of Viral Hepatitis, University of Glasgow
Direct-acting antivirals have mostly been used in countries with high incomes. These drugs would be effective against most hepatitis C strains. which are primarily low-income countries.


