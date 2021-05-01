Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liberals likely to retain majority in Tasmania; Biden's ratings after 100 days

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Peter Gutwein is returned as Tasmanian premier, another incumbent state government winning an election on the back of sound COVID management.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Turkey, satirical TikTok video leads to arrest and travel ban
~ Heavy rains worsen the effects of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ La Soufrière volcano
~ China pledges to improve conditions of delivery workers. Arrest of a labor activist suggests otherwise.
~ China pledges to improve conditions of delivery workers. Arrest of a labor activist suggest otherwise.
~ The Azeri War Trophies Museum
~ Oxford vaccine professor: rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 shots
~ Crossing Another Rubicon in Russia
~ Civilians Harmed in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Border Clashes
~ The 'bystander effect' is real -- but research shows that when more people witness violence, it's more likely someone will step up and intervene
~ Boris Johnson's phone: what can hackers do with your mobile number?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter