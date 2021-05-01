Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, satirical TikTok video leads to arrest and travel ban

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The video, titled "Areas where the Turkish passport is used," was intended to be comedic, Instead, it got its young creators in trouble with the authorities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


