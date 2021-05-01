Tolerance.ca
Oxford vaccine professor: rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 shots

By Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, University of Oxford
Usually, World Immunisation Week is a chance for those of us who research vaccines to reinforce the message about their importance in saving lives. From whooping cough to polio, measles to meningitis, vaccines have quietly been saving millions of lives, every year, for decades.

Usually, nobody really cares or takes notice. However, 2021 is different. In this last year, we’ve heard a lot about public health science, from how diseases take root and are spread, to how new drug therapies – including…


