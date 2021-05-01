Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China pledges to improve conditions of delivery workers. Arrest of a labor activist suggests otherwise.

By Oiwan Lam
Earlier this year, Chen Guajiang, a delivery worker who helped organize dozens of WeChat groups for drivers, was arrested and charged for "picking quarrels." He faces five years in prison.


© Global Voices -


