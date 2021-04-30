Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Crossing Another Rubicon in Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Russian authorities have been on a rampage of repression in recent months, imprisoning a top political opposition figure, arresting record numbers of protesters, and sustaining a month of heightened persecution of independent media. This morning they crossed another Rubicon when Federal Security Service (FSB) agents in Moscow apprehended prominent human rights lawyer Ivan Pavlov. Click to expand Image Ivan Pavlov. © 2017 Alexey Spirin In St. Petersburg, law enforcement officers searched Pavlov’s home and the office of Team 29, a group of human rights lawyers he leads. They also…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


