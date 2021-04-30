Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Civilians Harmed in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Border Clashes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cars damaged during a firefight on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border are seen near the settlement of Koi-Tash, Batken region, Kyrgyzstan, April 30, 2021.  © 2021 Elaman Karymshakov/Sputnik via AP At least 41 people, including civilians, among them a young girl allegedly hit by mortar fire, have been killed and hundreds wounded in border clashes between Tajik and Kyrgyz forces since April 28. The fighting has affected at least a dozen villages in the Kyrgyz districts of Batken and Leilek, which both border Tajikistan, with the former surrounding the Tajik exclave of Vorukh.…


