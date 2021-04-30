Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 'bystander effect' is real -- but research shows that when more people witness violence, it's more likely someone will step up and intervene

By Wayne Eastman, Professor, Department of Supply Chain Management, Rutgers University
A game theory expert explains why a witness to a troubling situation who is in a group may feel a lesser sense of personal responsibility than a single individual.


