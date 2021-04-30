Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson's phone: what can hackers do with your mobile number?

By Edward Apeh, Principal Academic in Computing, Bournemouth University
Share this article
Boris Johnson’s personal phone number has been publicly available on the internet for 15 years, it has been revealed. Listed at the bottom of a 2006 press release, the number has reportedly been accessible online from the time the prime minister was shadow higher education minister through to his rise to Number 10.

That such a high-value mobile number has been publicly available for so long has raised cybersecurity concerns. If hostile states had access to the number, it’s possible they could have used it…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The 'bystander effect' is real -- but research shows that when more people witness violence, it's more likely someone will step up and intervene
~ Line of Duty: two ex-anti-corruption officers on how the police actually catch 'bent coppers'
~ Why we can still recognise people in face masks
~ Remote working: why some people are less productive at home than others – new research
~ How our immune system helps us fight antibiotic resistance
~ COVID in India: the deep-rooted issues behind the current crisis
~ Rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 vaccines
~ Scottish independence: what's at stake in May elections
~ How to tell if your college is trans-inclusive
~ Why didn't onlookers stop Derek Chauvin? Here's what research really shows about bystanders getting involved
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter