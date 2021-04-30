Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Line of Duty: two ex-anti-corruption officers on how the police actually catch 'bent coppers'

By Sarah Jane Fox, Senior Lecturer at Institute of Policing, Staffordshire University
James Holyoak, Senior Lecturer in Policing, Institute of Policing, Staffordshire University
Share this article
Not so dramatic and a hell of a lot more methodical, the business of weeding out corruption in the British Police force is quite different to that in Line of Duty.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why we can still recognise people in face masks
~ Remote working: why some people are less productive at home than others – new research
~ How our immune system helps us fight antibiotic resistance
~ COVID in India: the deep-rooted issues behind the current crisis
~ Rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 vaccines
~ Scottish independence: what's at stake in May elections
~ How to tell if your college is trans-inclusive
~ Why didn't onlookers stop Derek Chauvin? Here's what research really shows about bystanders getting involved
~ Family meals are good for the grown-ups, too, not just the kids
~ From tulips and scrips to bitcoin and meme stocks – how the act of speculating became a financial mania
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter