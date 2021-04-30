Why we can still recognise people in face masks
By Eilidh Noyes, Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology, University of Huddersfield
Katie Gray, Associate Professor, School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences, University of Reading
Kay Ritchie, Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lincoln
Even though they cover most of our features, face masks are no match for our highly-evolved capacity to recognise friends.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 30, 2021