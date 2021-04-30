Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remote working: why some people are less productive at home than others – new research

By Stephen Bevan, Head of HR Research Development, Institute for Employment Studies, Lancaster University
Share this article
A new study asked over 1,000 workers how productive they were at home, and the results shine a light into how companies should approach remote working in future.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Line of Duty: two ex-anti-corruption officers on how the police actually catch 'bent coppers'
~ Why we can still recognise people in face masks
~ How our immune system helps us fight antibiotic resistance
~ COVID in India: the deep-rooted issues behind the current crisis
~ Rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 vaccines
~ Scottish independence: what's at stake in May elections
~ How to tell if your college is trans-inclusive
~ Why didn't onlookers stop Derek Chauvin? Here's what research really shows about bystanders getting involved
~ Family meals are good for the grown-ups, too, not just the kids
~ From tulips and scrips to bitcoin and meme stocks – how the act of speculating became a financial mania
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter